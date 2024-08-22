LETTER: Where all children are above average

The Clark County School Board placed a cap on student GPAs to minimize competition. What’s next, a football team can’t score more points than its opponent? Wow. What good will it do for the kid who doesn’t achieve a GPA as high as another kid if they are awarded the same GPA anyway? How does that help their “self-esteem”? This wokeness has got to go. When you vote, remember that these people are in charge of our children’s educations.