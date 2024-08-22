92°F
Letters

LETTER: Where all children are above average

Al Garth Las Vegas
August 21, 2024 - 9:04 pm
 

The Clark County School Board placed a cap on student GPAs to minimize competition. What’s next, a football team can’t score more points than its opponent? Wow. What good will it do for the kid who doesn’t achieve a GPA as high as another kid if they are awarded the same GPA anyway? How does that help their “self-esteem”? This wokeness has got to go. When you vote, remember that these people are in charge of our children’s educations.

LETTER: Back to school means watch out for kids
Nanette Shahbaz Las Vegas

I get it. With school back in session, we need to be aware of children going to school and follow all the rules. But how about children and adults doing their part?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Numbers highlight Bidenflation
Mark Vincent Las Vegas

It brings back memories of James Carville coining the 1992 campaign phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Blame the government for inflation
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Politicians keep saying that inflation is caused by price gouging. The opposite is a far more likely scenario.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden, working to make life better for Americans
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Seniors now get free vaccinations. Insulin is capped at $35 per month. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act removed the ban and allows Medicare to begin negotiating all drug prices starting in 2026.

