LETTER: Where are protesters on violence in Black communities?

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

I noted how quickly all the “media,” including the Review-Journal, carried stories with photos of New York City mayor, along with several leaders of the Black community, painting a “Black Lives Matter” sign on 5th Avenue right in front of the Trump Tower. This location, to be sure, was chosen to be another liberal motivated barb at the president.

Unfortunately the people in the photograph, along with leaders of Black Lives Matter, gave little acknowledgement of the more than 90 people shot or killed over the Fourth of July weekend in various minority communities around our country. Sadder was the fact that the “media” paid about the same amount of attention.