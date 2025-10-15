LETTER: Where are the adults in the Senate?

In my company, like so many others, all my employees get paid first and before I get paid. It would appear this is not true for the federal government. Congress always gets paid first and the employees get paid last, if at all.

I have done work in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill, and I find it interesting that the Senate is usually referred to as the “adults in the room” and the more senior statesmen. Clearly neither is true these days. Those holding up the budget are punishing the dedicated workers to make a point not worth the damage they are causing. They are doing this while still getting paid. So one analogy is that they are punishing tens of thousands of workers and the U.S. economy to make a point or protect their voting bloc.

I want to thank Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for voting in favor of continued funding. Our other senator, however, should be ashamed of herself for allowing partisan politics to punish the American worker. We all should remember that the next time she’s up for election.