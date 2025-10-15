58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Where are the adults in the Senate?

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A way to get the military off the streets and keep the peace
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Democrats want the GOP to negotiate
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Union bangs the drum for Nevada film tax subsidies
LETTER: Democrats want more handouts for Obamacare
R. Mirgon Las Vegas
October 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In my company, like so many others, all my employees get paid first and before I get paid. It would appear this is not true for the federal government. Congress always gets paid first and the employees get paid last, if at all.

I have done work in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill, and I find it interesting that the Senate is usually referred to as the “adults in the room” and the more senior statesmen. Clearly neither is true these days. Those holding up the budget are punishing the dedicated workers to make a point not worth the damage they are causing. They are doing this while still getting paid. So one analogy is that they are punishing tens of thousands of workers and the U.S. economy to make a point or protect their voting bloc.

I want to thank Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for voting in favor of continued funding. Our other senator, however, should be ashamed of herself for allowing partisan politics to punish the American worker. We all should remember that the next time she’s up for election.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Democrats want the GOP to negotiate
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

I keep listening to the Democrats whining about the Republicans not being willing to negotiate to fund our country.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Union bangs the drum for Nevada film tax subsidies
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Here they go again. Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced a legislative special session and the unions immediately started beating the drum for massive tax incentives for the TV and film industry.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: High-speed rail boondoggle
Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas

This seems to me as good a reason as any to cancel this boondoggle.

NV Energy building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: Parsing the NV Energy bill
Dusty Mac Las Vegas

Although our illustrious leaders (tongue in cheek) believe that breaking everything down into little categories keeps us from knowing how they nickel-and-dime us to death, it doesn’t elude us.

MORE STORIES