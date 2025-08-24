95°F
Letters

LETTER: Where are the free market defenders?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
LETTER: Let’s look at Newsom’s record
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: The art of the kneel
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas vets should do their part to prevent animal cruelty
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford has been a little too busy
Linda Wallers Las Vegas
August 23, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Tuesday wire service story, “Government negotiating to buy 10% stake in Intel,” reports that the Trump administration is considering converting federal Chips Act grants into an ownership stake in Intel Corp. That would put the U.S. government among Intel’s largest shareholders. If that isn’t state ownership of the means of production — the very definition of socialism — then what is?

It’s not the first time, either. President Donald Trump already made a “golden share” deal with Nippon Steel, ensuring the government gets a slice of profits and veto rights over a private company. This is an example of classic state intervention in the market. Republicans normally attack such moves as creeping socialism — at least when Democrats propose them.

Here lies the hypocrisy: When Democrats suggest modest programs to help ordinary Americans afford food, housing or health care, Republicans howl about “socialism” and “big government.” But, when a Republican administration channels taxpayer money into corporate bailouts and profit-sharing arrangements with multinational companies, it suddenly becomes a smart economic policy.

Let’s be honest: This isn’t “good socialism.” It’s risky state capitalism that ties public money to the fortunes of corporations, while ordinary Americans continue to struggle with high costs and shrinking safety nets. If our government is going to invest taxpayer dollars, shouldn’t the first priority be the well-being of American families, not the balance sheets of Intel and Nippon Steel and any other corporate deals in the making?

If socialism is unacceptable for the poor, it shouldn’t be celebrated for the powerful.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Say goodbye to Las Vegas table games
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas

Regarding the article in your Aug. 12 business section about downtown casino owner Derek Stevens replacing table games at one of his properties with “high energy” slot machines: What a crock.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: A tale of two gerrymanders
Mike Edens Las Vegas

If Mr. Jaffe’s goal is to rally readers against partisan gerrymandering, his argument would be far more compelling if it condemned abuses on both sides —especially when the offense in his own backyard is even more blatant.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let’s get serious about traffic enforcement
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Rising traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths dominate local headlines, and the RTC’s Safe Streets for All initiative is gathering public input. Awareness is not the problem — action is.

