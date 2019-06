Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on TV recently telling us that rich people are evil and do not deserve to have so much money. She is going to take their money and redistribute it to all of us. I would imagine the very rich surgeons, athletes, movie stars and politicians will not mind sharing the wealth.

Is America a great country or what? I cannot wait to get my fair share. Thanks, Liz.