LETTER: Where do political demonstrators get the time?

David Ballard Las Vegas
May 20, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests Wednesday against Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

When I graduated from high school in 1963, I had two choices: Pay for my college education or go to work. I went to work. I lived at home. My dad said now that I was working I would pay some rent. I had a car so I had to pay for insurance, gas and upkeep. I had no time to demonstrate in the street on issues, as I was working 40 hours a week and trying to enjoy my weekends.

How do all these kids have time to demonstrate in the streets for all causes? They have too much time on their hands. Put them to work and make them understand they need to depend on themselves and not the government for support in every aspects of life. Work for what you want. Yes, be involved. But be more involved in your pursuit of self-support and independence from government support.

