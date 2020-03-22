59°F
Letters

LETTER: Where does Gov. Steve Sisolak get the authority to order mass closures?

Jim Kastner Las Vegas
March 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

A question: Under what section of the state constitution does it give the governor the authority to order business closures? It has always been my understanding from citizenship and government classes that such authority existed only in time of martial law. Please explain why Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders are legal and enforceable. I also question the authority of “shelter in place” orders.

I do not question the intent or the “in the interest of the public” aspect. I simply question the authority.

