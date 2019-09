I guess we need to have background checks to buy sledgehammers and every tool you buy.

Clinton Taylor, front, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Taylor faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, accused of randomly bludgeoning a woman to death with a sledgehammer early Thursday at a Las Vegas laundromat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Due to the recent attack on a woman with a sledgehammer (“Police: Woman bludgeoned,” Aug. 30), I guess we need to have background checks to buy sledgehammers and every tool you buy. This is solid proof that you don’t need a gun to kill someone.