LETTER: Where is all the homeless money going?

Mark Evans Las Vegas
February 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to the Feb. 4 Review-Journal article pertaining to the new homeless camping ban in Clark County:

The ordinance would give up to 10 days in jail for repeat offenders who refuse social services. What homeless person living on the streets, out in the cold, could not use a hot shower and three meals a day with a safe place to stay?

We all know arrests will never happen because there is no space for them in jail either. The court system releases violent criminals with probation or an ankle monitor because of no jail space. And you expect Metropolitan Police Department officers to spend time chasing homeless people?

The city of Las Vegas and Clark County spend millions of dollars a year to help homeless people. Maybe it’s time we found out where this money is going. When the article mentions the “system” and “available services,” just exactly what are those things?

No doubt shelters are overcrowded and understaffed. And I’m sure there are no beds available and never will be.

I think our county commissioners should be homeless for a week and find out about the “system” that they refer to. Maybe then we can find out where all of this money goes, fix the “system” and solve the homeless problem.

