LETTER: Where is the old late-night Las Vegas?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

For a city that runs 24 hours, parts of real-world Las Vegas are depressing at night with so many stores continuing limited hours. It is time for businesses such as grocery stores, drug stores and restaurants that were previously open 24 hours or into the wee hours of the morning to return to those operating hours. Do these owners not think about patrons who work anything but “banker’s” hours?

With thousands in the service industry out of work and government overpay for unemployment ended, there should be no shortage of applicants for service industry positions in Las Vegas. There is no shortage of employers willing to offer high pay for entry level or most-needed positions. This should be something those attempting to return to previous service positions should consider while their grievances over right of return are ironed out. If they are not able to return to a prior position, they at least are back in the workforce in their area of experience — service.