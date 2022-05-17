LETTER: Where is the water coming from?
Southern Nevada is growing by leaps and bounds.
Royal Links Golf Club converts to a 1,600-plus residential development; Lake Las Vegas plans three new residential developments; Revere by Lennar opens a new community in Henderson; additional hotel rooms and accompanying businesses on the Strip. Where is the water coming from to support these endeavors? Where are the uproars from the climate change folks? I certainly hope our elected leaders have a yet-to-be-announced super plan.