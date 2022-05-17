82°F
LETTER: Where is the water coming from?

Doug Thomas Boulder City
May 16, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Visitors check out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede about the close ...
Visitors check out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede about the closed Boulder Harbor boat launch along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, May 12, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Royal Links Golf Club converts to a 1,600-plus residential development; Lake Las Vegas plans three new residential developments; Revere by Lennar opens a new community in Henderson; additional hotel rooms and accompanying businesses on the Strip. Where is the water coming from to support these endeavors? Where are the uproars from the climate change folks? I certainly hope our elected leaders have a yet-to-be-announced super plan.

