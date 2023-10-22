LETTER: Where the threat of white supremacy comes from

Following the brutal bloody attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, 160 academic departments at 120 U. S. colleges have issued or endorsed anti-Israeli statements.

Palestinian supporters chant as they march during a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Was President Joe Biden right about the threat of white supremacy?

Last spring Mr. Biden proclaimed that white supremacy is the “greatest terrorist threat” facing Americans. Most rational people assumed that the presidential proclamation was political pandering — not truth.

But recent events have led many to conclude that Mr. Biden may have been correct about the threat of white supremacy — even if he and those who tell him what to say didn’t know the president was speaking truth.

According to a piece in Issues and Insights, the AMCHA, which tracks antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, reports that, following the brutal bloody attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, 160 academic departments at 120 U. S. colleges have issued or endorsed anti-Israeli statements that meet the definition of antisemitism.

At Harvard alone, Issues & Insights also reports that 31 student groups announced that they “hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,”

These antisemitic student groups are primarily peopled by the privileged white children of privileged white people. One young women interviewed on national news explained — in her effort to address the beheading of Israeli babies by Hamas — that Israel has a consistent history of lying about everything.

Despite the COVID-like mask this student wore, her white racial reality was apparent. So maybe Mr. Biden was right about the dangers of white supremacy.

Perhaps more surprising than the possibility Mr. Biden was right is the demographic of this threat. It doesn’t come from trailer parks in the Deep South. It comes from the dorms … at Harvard.