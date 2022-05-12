60°F
LETTER: Where was ‘My body, my choice’ with COVID?

AC Leonard Las Vegas
May 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A leak from the Supreme Court indicates Roe v. Wade may be overturned, meaning it would be up to each state to determine how abortion is handled. This has resulted in sudden outrage from the ever-angry proponents who shriek, “My body, my choice” and, “It’s a woman’s body.”

Funny, for more than the past two years we were forced to put a mask on our body or we were not allowed to enter a business or fly the friendly skies. An untested vaccine became available. Voluntary for most of us. But for many — including police, medical, fire and military — noncompliance resulted in termination of employment. Not so long ago these groups were called heroes. Put the vaccine in your body or else. Be good, comply. Don’t say, “My body, my choice.”

When asked, the most recent addition to the Supreme Court was unable to define what a woman is, saying she isn’t a biologist. Now we are back to hearing, “My body, my choice,” and they can again define what a woman is. Hypocrites.

