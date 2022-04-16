LETTER: Where’s Sheriff Joe Lombardo as crime rises in Las Vegas?

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I’ve lived in Clark County for 37 years. As a mother and grandmother, the recent surge in crime in our community, particularly murder and gang violence, is devastating. Murders rose nearly 50 percent last year and are following the same trend this year. Every day, I read stories of the latest robbery or murder or kidnapping. Yet it’s never enough to get Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s attention. While families suffer here, he’s off campaigning for governor.

Sheriff Lombardo is putting his political ambitions before our safety. For someone campaigning on his public safety career, this is disqualifying. He doesn’t deserve a promotion when he can’t even do his current job. If you come across Joe Lombardo on the campaign trail, don’t listen to his campaign talking points about keeping us safe. Look at his record. Actions speak louder than words.