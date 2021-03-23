LETTER: Where’s the coronavirus testing at the border?

In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Central American migrants wait to see if their number will be called to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)

Why are people allowed to enter the United States by walking across the southern border from Mexico and not required to get a COVID test dated within three days of entry? Yet people are required to have the test showing they are COVID-free if they fly into the United States from any country. I have yet to receive an answer from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department.