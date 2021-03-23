LETTER: Where’s the coronavirus testing at the border?
Coronavirus testing at the border should be required.
March 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
Updated March 22, 2021 - 9:05 pm
Why are people allowed to enter the United States by walking across the southern border from Mexico and not required to get a COVID test dated within three days of entry? Yet people are required to have the test showing they are COVID-free if they fly into the United States from any country. I have yet to receive an answer from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department.