80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Where’s the coverage of Reno hot air balloon festival

Donna Tipps Henderson
September 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Nevada is home to the largest free hot air ballooning event in the world. This is the 42nd year The Great Reno Balloon Race has been held. It is such a beautiful Labor Day weekend event and is attended by thousands of spectators each year, including many locals, as well as those from other states and countries.

We moved to Henderson from Northern Nevada 17 years ago. Every year on that weekend as I read the Review-Journal I hope to see coverage of — or at least pictures of — this majestic event. I usually end up very disappointed.

This year I was especially disappointed. In the Pic Me Up section was a picture taken in Frankfurt, Germany. What a missed opportunity of highlighting a Nevada event. I then turned to the Nevada section hoping to see something there. But again, I was disappointed.

Shame on the Review-Journal for again missing an opportunity to highlight and support an annual Nevada event that is known throughout the world.

I would hope that in the future the Review-Journal will be more supportive of Nevada events, both in Southern and Northern Nevada. We have a wonderful state with lots of fantastic events to attend and support, and we should share them with everyone.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend plummet
Hotel room rates for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend plummet
2
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
3
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
4
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
5
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Thoughts on Biden’s age
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

According to actuarial tables, he’ll be just fine if re-elected.

The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown ...
LETTER: Let’s stand together
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Let’s not forget we are the “United” States of America.

UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins waits to appear in court for sentencing at the Regional Ju ...
LETTER: The veteran society doesn’t care about
Will Bradley Las Vegas

A star basketball player for Bishop Gorman High kills a military veteran and spends a minimal amount of time in jail

Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
LETTER: The downside of price controls
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

Biden’s drug price controls are a cost shift that those not on Medicare will pay.

More stories
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
LETTER: Paper wants to have its cake and eat it, too
LETTER: Paper wants to have its cake and eat it, too
LETTER: RJ columnist should walk a mile in a Clark County teacher’s shoes.
LETTER: RJ columnist should walk a mile in a Clark County teacher’s shoes.
EDITORIAL: Henderson baseball makes Nevada proud
EDITORIAL: Henderson baseball makes Nevada proud
LETTER: Nothing radical about Las Vegas ReAwaken America event
LETTER: Nothing radical about Las Vegas ReAwaken America event
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!