LETTER: Where’s the ‘emergency’?

Regarding the commentary “Playing hardball” (Sunday Review-Journal): I respectfully dissent from the opinion of Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan. Mr. Reagan is correct that the issue is Donald Trump’s tariffs. What we are talking about, however, is an abuse of power under our separation of powers doctrine.

In 1977, Congress passed the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and gave the president the following power: “Any authority granted to the president by section 203 may be exercised to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy or economy of the United States, if the president declares a national emergency with respect to such threat.”

Trump’s April 2 executive order — “Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff” — is moot because the common frequency and relatively unspectacular nature of trade deficits renders them impotent for declaring a national emergency.

Confusion often arises from the mistaken belief that, if we (Country A) import more from Country B than she buys from us, we have somehow been victimized. A U.S. trade deficit vis-a-vis Country B means that U.S. consumers have access to more total goods and services than they otherwise would have to meet their needs.

Therefore, this order is an abuse of power that was bestowed upon the White House because no Congress in its right mind would have passed Mr. Trump’s tariffs. Thus, for the president to take trade and make it this big problem that only he can solve is a disturbing slide toward fascism — a far greater threat to both our national security and economy.