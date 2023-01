An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City, Nevada on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Florida estate looking for classified documents. While it is nice that President Joe Biden’s team voluntarily turned over some classified documents located, shouldn’t the FBI conduct a search on his residences and that of family members also in an attempt to locate more documents?