95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Where’s the news on ‘peaceful’ protesters?

A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights ...
A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
More Stories
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. ...
LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County health district bureaucrats run amok on gym pools
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Brian Freymueller Henderson
June 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I find it interesting that nearly every Sunday for the past three years the Review-Journal has devoted a page to the trials and prosecutions of the Jan. 6 suspects. I have yet to see any coverage on the prosecutions and trials of the suspects involved in the “peaceful protests “ that caused millions of dollars of damage and numerous injuries and deaths in the name of George Floyd. I guess there is no political gain to highlight those crimes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 2
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 3
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
recommend 4
LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan
recommend 5
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
recommend 6
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless