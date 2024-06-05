LETTER: Where’s the news on ‘peaceful’ protesters?
Yet on and on about Jan. 6.
I find it interesting that nearly every Sunday for the past three years the Review-Journal has devoted a page to the trials and prosecutions of the Jan. 6 suspects. I have yet to see any coverage on the prosecutions and trials of the suspects involved in the “peaceful protests “ that caused millions of dollars of damage and numerous injuries and deaths in the name of George Floyd. I guess there is no political gain to highlight those crimes.