LETTER: Where’s the ‘science’ behind Clark County’s new mask mandate?

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas
July 24, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
I made the soul-crushing mistake of clicking on the live feed of the Tuesday emergency meeting of the Clark County Commission. I watched in dumbfounded amazement as these denizens of “science” debated Commissioner Jim Gibson’s motion to mandate that employers require employees to wear masks in indoor public spaces. And the only reason I could ascertain for this from their discussion and subsequent unanimous approval was that they “have to do something” — regardless of the absence of any logic that this will be effective in any way.

So when the Raiders open their preseason at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 14, Suzy the beer vendor and peanut-tossing Joe will be required to wear masks. But not the thousands of vocal fans they pass through while hawking their wares.

Because … you know, science.

