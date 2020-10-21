LETTER: Which is scarier on Halloween? Mask or no mask?

(Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Regarding “Boo! Or Boo-Hoo?” by Jason Bracelin in the Sunday Review-Journal: It used to be that a kid in a costume and a scary mask would go trick-or-treating and scare homeowners and renters with his ghoulish garb. Today, however, if he goes out without a mask, he’s likely to cause a heart attack to candy-givers.

What strange times.