LETTER: Which Joe Biden will the nation get?

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Now that he has been elected, will the real Joe Biden please stand up? Will it be the moderate whom he and his many supporters have claimed? Or will it be the weak-willed, closet progressive whom many on the right fear has been elected to The White House?

The United States and the state of Nevada have decided that Mr. Biden is the person to lead our country for the next four years. Why? I don’t really know. The president-elect ran on only two issues.

The first is that President Donald Trump did a lousy job of handling COVID-19. If that is true, then when Govs. Steve Sisolak, Gavin Newsom (California), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Andrew Cuomo (New York) and 46 others come up for re-election, they need to be voted out as well. The governors have had all the power (many have had too much power) to do what they think is best to handle the virus and its effects. I have not seen one state that has been consistently able to curtail the virus or its impact on the economy.

The other issue on which Mr. Biden ran and was able persuade many voters is that President Trump is mean and divisive; that he says unkind things to or about people. Of course, it has been OK to call Mr. Trump, his family and even his supporters all kinds of hateful names, but if the president fights back, then he is mean. I would hope that when my president (soon to be Mr. Biden) is fighting against people trying destroy our great country and our way of life, he, too, will be mean.

When Iran, China, Russia, North Korea and others start trying to weaken and undermine the United States, which Joe Biden will stand up to them? The moderate who will fight for our country and our way of life? Or the progressive who allows the likes of Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff to run the show?

Let’s hope the next four years will be successful for the people and the country. It all depends on which Joe Biden stands up.