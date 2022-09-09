LETTER: Which tax to raise, gaming or gasoline?
Not eveyone can afford an EV.
In response to Bill Minarik’s Sunday letter on taxes:
I doubt the casinos would shut down if the gaming tax were raised 1 or 2 percentage points. Second, not all of us can afford to purchase an electric car. Third, when I worked in Summerlin, I was informed that, to get there from Centennial Hills, I’d have to take three buses and it would take 1.5 hours. Fourth, ride-sharing would be nice, but the valley is so spread out that there is no central part where the majority of people work.