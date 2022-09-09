96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Which tax to raise, gaming or gasoline?

Jim Veltri Las Vegas
September 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Posted gasoline prices are displayed at a 76 gas station on MLK Boulevard on Tuesday, Au ...
FILE - Posted gasoline prices are displayed at a 76 gas station on MLK Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

In response to Bill Minarik’s Sunday letter on taxes:

I doubt the casinos would shut down if the gaming tax were raised 1 or 2 percentage points. Second, not all of us can afford to purchase an electric car. Third, when I worked in Summerlin, I was informed that, to get there from Centennial Hills, I’d have to take three buses and it would take 1.5 hours. Fourth, ride-sharing would be nice, but the valley is so spread out that there is no central part where the majority of people work.

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
3
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
4
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a fascist
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a fascist
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST