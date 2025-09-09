85°F
Letters

LETTER: Whistling past the tourism graveyard

Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
September 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

A great deal has been said and written about why tourism is slumping in Las Vegas. Many blame President Donald Trump for antagonizing Canadians, and I think there’s some validity to that. But that’s not the whole truth.

The current exchange rate for converting Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars is $1.3787-to-$1. In other words, the Canadian dollar is worth between 60 and 70 cents after the money-changers take their cut.

Adding insult to injury for our Canadian friends — and, yes, I have many — are things such as a $26 bottle of water and mini-bars rigged with sensors that automatically charge you for the item if you even just move it. And let’s not forget the newest rage in pay-for-parking — “event pricing.”

I honestly think Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is whistling while he’s walking through the graveyard about Vegas tourism. Nearly every Strip casino is gouging customers every way they possibly can. This means all their talk about “enhancing the visitor experience” is just putting lipstick on the pig. When tourism visitation drops 7 percent to 12 percent and the gaming “win” goes up 5 percent to 7 percent for the casinos, something’s rotten in Vegas — and we all pretty much “get it.” Now, will the casino operators “get it” in time to make it all work again?

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard standing next to an MATV vehicle scan the ar ...
LETTER: What makes people feel unsafe
David Dandrea Henderson

We just watched a talking head on a cable news channel tell us sending National Guard troops to a city to help combat crime causes fear in the citizens.

The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead on Thursday, A ...
LETTER: Put more water in Lake Mead
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Las ...
LETTER: Mayor Berkley is missing in action
Eric Manuel Las Vegas

In Las Vegas — the state’s largest city and the community most affected by the DMV shutdown — we have yet to hear from Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: How Las Vegas needs to reinvent itself
Thomas Teates Las Vegas

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things.

Samantha Leyva De La Vega, left, and Za’Kariya-Henderson work in the classroom of Kinder ...
LETTER: You can really see Nevada’s education failures
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

We have had one of the lowest-ranked school systems in the country for a number of years. Those unprepared children pass up from grade to grade and eventually matriculate into general society.

Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

Nevada lawmakers passed on the opportunity to diversity our economy beyond gaming and hospitality by energizing a new film industry investment.

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: What Las Vegas should do to win back tourists
Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas

The resort fees add, in many cases, a considerable amount to a room cost, and yet many tourists are not here to use the facilities those fees supposedly cover.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Defunding the police was folly
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should realize how ignorant it was to get votes by defunding the police.

