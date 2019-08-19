LETTER: White House “pay gap” a non-issue

the article clearly says that men and women doing the same job in the White House are being paid the same.

Your Aug. 12 front-page headline says a “Pay gap persists under Trump.” But the article clearly says that men and women doing the same job in the White House, regardless of potential differences in experience and performance, are being paid the same. Therefor no pay gap exists.

The article tries to redefine the commonly understood pay gap problem of women being underpaid relative to men to be something other than equal pay for equal work. The headline and article thus provide the reader with the false impression that women are not being paid what they are worth.