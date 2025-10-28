LETTER: White House renovation has a long history

President Donald Trump is not the first president to make changes to the White House. John F. Kennedy ordered the building of the “situation room,” a 5,000-square-foot complex. Rather than just redecorating, Jacqueline Kennedy had the White House restored to its historical integrity, furnished with the best of American art and furniture.

Richard Nixon added a bowling lane. Gerald Ford added an indoor swimming pool to the South Lawn of the White House during his administration. Jimmy Carter had solar panels installed, but Ronald Reagan later removed them.

During the Truman administration, structural deficiencies necessitated a complete gutting of the interior from 1948-1952. Harry S Truman also added a balcony to provide outdoor space and enhance the building’s aesthetics. Over time, the balcony became an iconic feature, used by first families for public appearances.