LETTER: White people aren’t history’s only aggressors

In his Saturday letter to the editor, Ricky Kendall attempted to teach everyone a history lesson. Unfortunately, Mr. Kendall must have missed a few days in class.

He states that white people attacked Native Americans as savages, which is partly true. However, he omits that Native American raiding parties attacked and murdered other Native Americans and incoming Europeans. Additionally, Mr. Kendall states that white people kidnapped and enslaved residents of Africa, making them slaves. Africans enslaved other Africans and sold them to slave traders. Mr. Kendall must be thinking of the TV miniseries “Roots.”

This country has spent billions to right wrongs from the past, yet the inner city is in worse shape today than when Lyndon Johnson started his “War on Poverty.” The term “personal responsibility” needs to enter into Mr. Kendall’s vocabulary.