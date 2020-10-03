LETTER: Who cares about Donald Trump’s taxes?

George Soros. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

With regard to President Donald Trump’s taxes, I find it interesting all the conspiracy theories being floated around about threats to natural security, etc. Basically, who cares? Every citizen is aggressive in paying minimal taxes, so why shouldn’t he?

What does concern me, though, is the lack of interest in investigating George Soros and what he is up to. No mainstream media outlet, except for maybe Fox News, seems interested in finding out to what extent and why his money is being used to undermine our democracy. For example, why is he funding state attorneys general races?

As rich as this guy is, the money he spends on our political system is worrisome. What are his motives and why does the media refuse to look at this guy?