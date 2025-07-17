93°F
Letters

LETTER: Who cares about Jeffrey Epstein’s list?

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
July 16, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

don’t care about the Jeffrey Epstein list. But I would like to see the people who orchestrated the invasion of my country prosecuted. I’d like to see the people who financed the riots during the summer of love and the attacks on ICE agents in jail.

Epstein is dead. At this point, we can’t believe anything either side decides to reveal. Let’s move on. The economy is improving. Kids aren’t being brainwashed in school. The military is gaining recruits because DEI is no longer in control. We’re about to get tax breaks.

