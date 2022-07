Beck Gerritson, president of Eagle Forum of Alabama, speaks at an anti-abortion rally outside the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Groups that oppose abortion held the event to thank lawmakers who supported passage of a law that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

How dare Clark County School District Trustee Katie Williams donate her own money to a pregnancy center that advocates parenting or adoption over aborting a child (Friday Review-Journal)! Good thing a Review-Journal reporter called her out and demanded an explanation.

It’s getting more difficult each day to tell if I’m reading the Review-Journal or the Sun insert.