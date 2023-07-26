103°F
Letters

LETTER: Who cares if IRS whistleblower is gay?

Dennis Gade Henderson
July 25, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

I was puzzled by the comments from Joe Ziegler, one of the two IRS agents questioned by House Republicans at the Hunter Biden tax investigation hearing (Review-Journal Washington Report, July 20).

The Associated Press reporter writes that Mr. Ziegler stated he is a married, gay Democrat. Who cares that he’s gay? What really matters is his integrity and professional conduct as a public employee. His party affiliation and marriage don’t increase his IRS credentials.

