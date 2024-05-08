76°F
Letters

LETTER: Who is funding the progressive protest industry?

Don Perry Las Vegas
May 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Maybe an enthusiastic investigative journalist could find the link to how, during the summer of fun (the Portland riots), a pallet of bricks was suddenly delivered to the protesters. Who bought the bricks? Who delivered them? Somebody funded this. I have similar questions about the recent riotous protests.

Who paid for the printed banners that were strung across the Golden Gate Bridge as part of a protest? Who is posting bail for these people? Who is paying for the $400 tents that suddenly appeared? I guess we need Woodward and Bernstein on the case. I sent a student to college, I don’t remember the list of school essentials including a tent.

