LETTER: Who is really doing the Jan. 6 whitewashing?

Dave Newton Las Vegas
June 21, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Regarding your editorial on June 14 which stated that Republicans should not whitewash the Jan. 6 riots, I completely agree. The problem is that, if there is whitewashing regarding the disastrous events of that day going on, it’s far greater on the part of the Democrats.

By blocking the Republicans that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wanted on the panel, the Democrats made clear that an open airing of facts was not on the agenda.

Probably the most serious issue getting no attention at the hearing is the involvement of the FBI in the riots. Back in January, Sen. Ted Cruz questioned the FBI’s Jill Sanborn about the agency’s involvement. To each of his three questions she replied that she couldn’t answer. If there were no FBI involvement, it seems likely she could have answered “no.” So the big question is: What was their involvement?

It would also be interesting to know more about President Donald Trump’s offer of National Guard troops to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to beef up security at the Capitol and why it was rejected. Also, there should be information on the situation of Americans being held without bail for their activities that day.

