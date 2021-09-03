86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Who is telling the president not to answer hard questions?

David Dandrea Henderson
September 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The question must be asked: Who or what group is telling the president of the United States not to take questions about Afghanistan or any uncomfortable problems?

Time after time, we hear Joe Biden tell reporters that he has been instructed not to take questions. By whom? Is he the president or not? How many times have we watched this man turn his back and walk away from a so-called press conference so not to have to answer some uncomfortable questions?

Remember that Mr. Biden promised to be the most transparent president in history. Still waiting.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
3
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
4
$920K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$920K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
MontBleu casino in Lake Tahoe expected to close Wednesday
MontBleu casino in Lake Tahoe expected to close Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Don’t blame Trump for the Afghanistan debacle
Don Perry Las Vegas

Mr. Trump’s plan was a six-page condition-based plan. When the Taliban did not adhere to the plan we blew up one of their leaders to keep them in line. That worked.

Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Doing the Fauci shuffle
Don Gehrig Henderson

Mask on, mask off — is he in charge of Afghanistan, too?