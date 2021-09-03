LETTER: Who is telling the president not to answer hard questions?

Time after time, we hear Joe Biden tell reporters that he has been instructed not to take questions. By whom? Is he the president or not?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The question must be asked: Who or what group is telling the president of the United States not to take questions about Afghanistan or any uncomfortable problems?

Time after time, we hear Joe Biden tell reporters that he has been instructed not to take questions. By whom? Is he the president or not? How many times have we watched this man turn his back and walk away from a so-called press conference so not to have to answer some uncomfortable questions?

Remember that Mr. Biden promised to be the most transparent president in history. Still waiting.