LETTER: Who keeps losing in court

Democrat prosecutors have constantly contested the president and his policies in court. Many of these frivolous court cases have been overturned or dismissed. As one political opponent proudly stated: “We filed 44 appeals [of his executive orders], and we will file 44 more.” This without even knowing what policy or executive order to appeal.

This not only wastes the time of state attorneys general and judges, each lawsuit and appeal wastes the public’s resources by having to prosecute or appeal those cases. Who pays for this? You and I pay, probably to the tune of millions of dollars every time. And the taxpayer loses once again.