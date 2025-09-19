72°F
Letters

LETTER: Who keeps losing in court

The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017.
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
September 18, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In recent months, headlines have read that “Trump wins in court” (again). Actually, however, it is the taxpayers who have lost.

Democrat prosecutors have constantly contested the president and his policies in court. Many of these frivolous court cases have been overturned or dismissed. As one political opponent proudly stated: “We filed 44 appeals [of his executive orders], and we will file 44 more.” This without even knowing what policy or executive order to appeal.

This not only wastes the time of state attorneys general and judges, each lawsuit and appeal wastes the public’s resources by having to prosecute or appeal those cases. Who pays for this? You and I pay, probably to the tune of millions of dollars every time. And the taxpayer loses once again.

The LVCVA’s new ad campaign, “Welcome to Fabulous,” features an installati ...
LETTER: Las Vegas, please fix yourself
Jan McCarthy Keswick, Virginia

I am sad to see the once-fun and fabulous Las Vegas deteriorating.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
David Montanaro Las Vegas

While I am disgusted by some of the posts regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, I am reminded that this was an individual who believed so strongly in the First Amendment

Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one.

Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
LETTER: They don’t care about voters
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show ...
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
Mark Evans Las Vegas

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

