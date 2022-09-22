LETTER: Who made the United States responsible for the world’s poor?

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo a Border Patrol agent walks along a dirt road near the U.S.-Mexico border, in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, an announcement on Friday, May 28, that comes less than two weeks after said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, immigration judges in 10 cities will aim to decide cases within 300 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

We are a nation of immigrants, that has been true. Just like we have been a nation of Model T’s. What once was does not have to be today. Our cars used to be Model T’s, but they have changed and improved. So should the mantra of our country.

To open our border to migrants of every country of the world would not only violate our laws, but hurt our sovereignty as a country. Why has the United States been a dumping ground to the world’s economic and political problems? Who has decided we should take care of the world’s people? Charity, begins at home.

I am not against immigration. But it should be done legally and controlled, not uncontrolled. We are fools to think we can take care of the world by printing money we don’t have.