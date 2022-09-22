82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Who made the United States responsible for the world’s poor?

David Ballard Las Vegas
September 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo a Border Patrol agent walks along a dirt road near the ...
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo a Border Patrol agent walks along a dirt road near the U.S.-Mexico border, in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, an announcement on Friday, May 28, that comes less than two weeks after said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, immigration judges in 10 cities will aim to decide cases within 300 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

We are a nation of immigrants, that has been true. Just like we have been a nation of Model T’s. What once was does not have to be today. Our cars used to be Model T’s, but they have changed and improved. So should the mantra of our country.

To open our border to migrants of every country of the world would not only violate our laws, but hurt our sovereignty as a country. Why has the United States been a dumping ground to the world’s economic and political problems? Who has decided we should take care of the world’s people? Charity, begins at home.

I am not against immigration. But it should be done legally and controlled, not uncontrolled. We are fools to think we can take care of the world by printing money we don’t have.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
2
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
CARTOONS: Why stupid people love conspiracy theories
3
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
4
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
Bettor nearly turns $7 parlay into $1M, settles for $250K
5
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.25M slot jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) in t ...
LETTER: The Aces win
Steve Danning Las Vegas

But lose the grammar police.