LETTER: Who really needs a long-range weapon?

I am racking my brain to figure out why anybody would need a rifle capable of accuracy at greater than 100 yards. To defend against home invasion? Nobody has a 100-yard-long property. For hunting? Give the poor deer a chance.

The only answer that I can think of is that a rifle with a 100-yard range is for murder. Why is that legal in a civilized country? Or maybe I should rethink the concept of me living in a civilized country.