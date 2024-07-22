96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Who really needs a long-range weapon?

AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
More Stories
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
AP Photo File
LETTER: How to make an intelligent decision when you vote
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: NV Energy bills are a burden
LETTER: Where’s the forward-thinking on Las Vegas-area road improvements?
Alfred Dushman Las Vegas
July 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I am racking my brain to figure out why anybody would need a rifle capable of accuracy at greater than 100 yards. To defend against home invasion? Nobody has a 100-yard-long property. For hunting? Give the poor deer a chance.

The only answer that I can think of is that a rifle with a 100-yard range is for murder. Why is that legal in a civilized country? Or maybe I should rethink the concept of me living in a civilized country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

A demonstrator pumps his fist as he hangs a sign from a window in Hamilton Hall inside the Colu ...
LETTER: Protesters supporting Hamas have been duped
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

It is impossible to explain protesting for Palestinians and not for innocent Ukrainians — unless the protesters are pawns of Putin or of terrorists.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: County commissioners go their own way
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Many feel it doesn’t make a difference because our voices are not heard. We just get things shoved down our throats time and time again.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Lombardo doesn’t speak for many Nevadans
recommend 2
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 3
LETTER: Joe Biden is playing the long game
recommend 4
LETTER: A circus at the Clark County government center
recommend 5
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
recommend 6
LETTER: Just sign here