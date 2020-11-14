55°F
LETTER: Who will they come for next?

Jeff Sauer Las Vegas
November 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)

It is time to remember the words of the Lutheran Pastor Martin Neimoller (1892-1984):

“First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”

