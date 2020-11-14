LETTER: Who will they come for next?
A pastor’s wise words.
It is time to remember the words of the Lutheran Pastor Martin Neimoller (1892-1984):
“First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”