67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Who’s behind the anti-Israeli campus protests?

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: There’s more to improving Nevada schools than money
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Yes, Trump tried to influence the 2016 election
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden unfit to be commander in chief
Jill Levy North Las Vegas
April 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

As I watch coverage of the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas demonstrations across our country, I see a replay of the BLM marches after the death of George Floyd — both well-organized and well-funded; same people, different costume. Surely the leaders are paid agitators who prey on naive young people desperate to participate in the newest “big thing.” I wonder how many of these protesters could even find Israel on the map let alone know anything about the history of Jewish persecution.

President Joe Biden has been hesitant, at best, to forcefully condemn the virulent anti-semitism being expressed at these demonstrations. Will our FBI do any investigations of the leaders and follow the money trail? I doubt it. This is a very dark and frightening time in our country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Biden moves to abandon Israel in favor of Hamas
recommend 2
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
recommend 3
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 4
LETTER: Justice is not always served
recommend 5
COMMENTARY: Think the ’24 election Is ugly? 1828 says ‘hold my beer’
recommend 6
LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu