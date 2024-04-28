LETTER: Who’s behind the anti-Israeli campus protests?

As I watch coverage of the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas demonstrations across our country, I see a replay of the BLM marches after the death of George Floyd — both well-organized and well-funded; same people, different costume. Surely the leaders are paid agitators who prey on naive young people desperate to participate in the newest “big thing.” I wonder how many of these protesters could even find Israel on the map let alone know anything about the history of Jewish persecution.

President Joe Biden has been hesitant, at best, to forcefully condemn the virulent anti-semitism being expressed at these demonstrations. Will our FBI do any investigations of the leaders and follow the money trail? I doubt it. This is a very dark and frightening time in our country.