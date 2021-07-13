101°F
Letters

LETTER: Who’s in the Nevada vaccine lottery?

Gene James Las Vegas
July 12, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

I have to laugh about Vax Nevada lottery. I live in a senior complex up the street from the Southern Nevada Health District. In February, the district called our office to set up vaccination appointments. The office called me and asked if I wished to be vaccinated. I said sure, why not.

They gave me a time and date to appear at the health district. When I arrived, I told them I was from the senior complex near their office. They didn’t ask my name. No phone number or address was given. No ID was asked for. No Medicare or insurance card was asked for. So tell me how I’m entered into the lottery.

