LETTER: Who’s keeping track of Bernie’s free stuff?

At least billionaires Steyer and Bloomberg spend their own money.

Sen. Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Bernie Sanders now proposes free breakfast, lunch and dinner for every school kid, not just those in need (Tuesday Review-Journal commentary). So a billionaire’s children will be fed for free with our tax money. Also, one overlooked costly complication will be keeping schools open until dinner time.

I hope someone is tracking the cost for the many free stuff programs he has proposed.

Sen. Sanders complains about billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg spending their own money to “buy the election.” But Bernie has no qualms about spending the taxpayer’s money for free stuff to buy votes.