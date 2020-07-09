LETTER: Why ar “legal observers” at protests are all on the far left?

How about we dress the observers in police uniforms and send them to the front line to confront their “friends.”

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

I saw a recent Review-Journal story about “legal observers” watching the cops during protests. Now we learn that most everyone who supports these so-called “observers” is a far-left progressive, i.e. those in Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, etc. Without conservative citizens to balance out the “observers,” it readily suggests that we will get only reports skewed to the left. I have a better idea.

How about we dress the observers in police uniforms and send them to the front line to confront their “friends,” who will be throwing rocks, bottles of urine and Molotov cocktails at them. Perhaps a rock in the head will give the observers a clarifying moment as to the dangers our brave men and women of law enforcement confront every day.