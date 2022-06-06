LETTER: Why are ballots in Spanish?
And why do Clark County residents have to vote for judges?
The primary election is coming up, and early voting is underway. I can see where Jack Oliver was going in his May 18 letter asking why candidates resort to using campaign language other than English. In the “Official Sample Ballot” it states, “In accordance with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act, all elections in Clark County must be conducted in English, Filipino and Spanish.” Besides the obvious use of English, I don’t see why the Spanish and Filipino languages are specifically targeted.
And to Bob Roth’s May 28 letter in which he objected to voting for judges — and for regents, trustees and sheriff — my sentiments exactly. These candidates should be appointed. The general public may not know anything about their qualifications — or who they are, for that matter.