Letters

LETTER: Why are Democrats so obsessed with abortion?

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
September 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside ...
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020, as the Court hears oral arguments regarding a Louisiana law about abortion access in the first major abortion case in years. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

What is the obsession Democrats have with abortion? They want to make it the main issue in this election. Why do they want to continue killing U.S. babies?

Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, an estimated 63 million abortions have been performed. There are cases in which abortion is justified. But, in general, why kill the baby when there are millions of parents and individuals who want to adopt kids? If you have an unwanted pregnancy, there are options you can take before the baby has a heartbeat. Please stop killing our babies.

