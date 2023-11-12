52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Why are liberals always so angry?

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
November 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I read the letters to the editor on Friday, and I can’t figure out why the left is so angry all the time.

Fredrick L. Mitchell heats up over the political “circus” in New York and attacks Donald Trump’s children. He complains about their accountants — like accountants aren’t paid to find and save money. Mr. Trump’s name alone will add value to anything. Just look at his merchandising brand. And, please, the attorney general of New York ran on prosecuting Mr. Trump. Mr. Mitchell sees no corruption in his own party with Hunter, Joe’s brother, the Big Guy and family. Or the many emails and texts with Joe Biden using pseudonyms. Wonder why?

Then there’s Don Ellis who claims he was a Republican and calls 75 million-plus MAGA voters nuts. He says Mr. Trump cheated his way to the White House. Election denier?

I guess they’re angry about inflation, the economy, the border, the wars, gasoline prices and the evil Republicans pestering the Bidens about their corruption.

MOST READ
1
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
2
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
5
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster
Steve Danning Las Vegas

New York trial reveals the former president’s exaggerations.

More stories
LETTER: A Republican weeps for his party
LETTER: A Republican weeps for his party
LETTER: The Trump circus goes on in New York
LETTER: The Trump circus goes on in New York
LETTER: Donald Trump has issues, yes
LETTER: Donald Trump has issues, yes
LETTER: Blame Donald Trump for chaos in the House
LETTER: Blame Donald Trump for chaos in the House
LETTER: Joe Biden, foreign policy expert
LETTER: Joe Biden, foreign policy expert
LETTER: States try to keep Donald Trump off the ballot
LETTER: States try to keep Donald Trump off the ballot