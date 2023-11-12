LETTER: Why are liberals always so angry?

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I read the letters to the editor on Friday, and I can’t figure out why the left is so angry all the time.

Fredrick L. Mitchell heats up over the political “circus” in New York and attacks Donald Trump’s children. He complains about their accountants — like accountants aren’t paid to find and save money. Mr. Trump’s name alone will add value to anything. Just look at his merchandising brand. And, please, the attorney general of New York ran on prosecuting Mr. Trump. Mr. Mitchell sees no corruption in his own party with Hunter, Joe’s brother, the Big Guy and family. Or the many emails and texts with Joe Biden using pseudonyms. Wonder why?

Then there’s Don Ellis who claims he was a Republican and calls 75 million-plus MAGA voters nuts. He says Mr. Trump cheated his way to the White House. Election denier?

I guess they’re angry about inflation, the economy, the border, the wars, gasoline prices and the evil Republicans pestering the Bidens about their corruption.