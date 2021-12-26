LETTER: Why are Nevada smokers allowed to flout mask mandate

I don’t enjoy wearing a mask when I am indoors at a public place, but I wear it for my protection and those around me. What irks me the most is when I am at a casino and see people walking around or sitting at a slot machine and not wearing a mask because they are holding a cigarette or cigar.

Why is it that they don’t have the same obligation to protect the health of others as I do? These people shouldn’t be exempted just because they have a need for a pacifier.

If I were in charge, these people would be sent outside to smoke.