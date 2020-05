Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs his first executive order. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement he is opening up some outdoor activities, the scenic drive in Red Rock Canyon and the road and all trailheads in Calico Basin remain closed. But golf, tennis and pickleball are allowed. Someone from the governor’s office should explain why hikers and climbers are excluded from the definition of “outdoor activities.”