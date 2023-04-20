59°F
Letters

LETTER: Why are taxpayers covering costs for Formula 1?

Jon Gunter Las Vegas
April 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One La ...
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In his Monday article, “F1 circuit paving begins on Strip; public money contribution not yet known,” Mick Akers writes that “work continues to determine what, if any, public money is used” to repave roads for the Formula 1 race. In some of the Review-Journal’s past reports it was said the public will pay between $30 million and $37 million to fund the cost of repaving. So how is it that this late in the game no one knows for sure who is paying the bill?

If Las Vegas Paving has the contract, shouldn’t they already know whom to bill? Who’s hiding what should be public information? Somehow, up to $37 million can be found for this fiasco, but there are many streets in town that need to be repaired and are ignored — and that includes in my neighborhood.

There is no way a dollar of public money should be spent for this private gain.

LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
Darlene Nix Henderson

When will we get serious about spending? It's time to cut up the credit cards.

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outsid ...
LETTER: Joe Biden loves his economy
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says our economy is robust and recovering great. Let me point out how his economy is affecting the middle class here in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters
Bruce Schowers Las Vegas

I laughed when I read Victor Joecks' Friday commentary regarding the reasons why shoplifting is so prevalent in Las Vegas.

