LETTER: Why are taxpayers covering costs for Formula 1?

Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In his Monday article, “F1 circuit paving begins on Strip; public money contribution not yet known,” Mick Akers writes that “work continues to determine what, if any, public money is used” to repave roads for the Formula 1 race. In some of the Review-Journal’s past reports it was said the public will pay between $30 million and $37 million to fund the cost of repaving. So how is it that this late in the game no one knows for sure who is paying the bill?

If Las Vegas Paving has the contract, shouldn’t they already know whom to bill? Who’s hiding what should be public information? Somehow, up to $37 million can be found for this fiasco, but there are many streets in town that need to be repaired and are ignored — and that includes in my neighborhood.

There is no way a dollar of public money should be spent for this private gain.