LETTER: Why are we arguing over abortion?

Because Roe v. Wade has been struck down by our rogue Supreme Court, we are more divided than ever. Women need to be able to make decisions regarding their bodies. There are circumstances when an abortion is necessary, especially regarding the life of the mother. She may have other children who depend upon her survival. Health-care workers are being threatened with lawsuits, as are women who get an abortion.

Why is this even a political issue? Are women not to be trusted when it comes to making this decision?

Why aren’t we arguing more about gun control? Why aren’t we more concerned about our children in school trying to get an education? Instead, we push this issue down the “it’s our constitutional right to bear arms” road. Are we more concerned about an embryo than a child sitting at our dinner table crying because of another school shooting?

Gun control and protecting children should be the most important issues. Yet politicians attack a woman’s right to choose while ignoring the safety of children who fear school shooters. There are those who argue an embryo has rights, but I argue that “teaching” a child to hide from an active shooter instead of reading, writing and arithmetic is in itself an oxymoron.