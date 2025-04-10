LETTER: Why are we fighting efficiency?

It is a wonder what the people of the United States process in the way of information. The United States is $36 trillion in debt. I think very few Americans could write that number on a piece of paper. I tried, and it was confusing to me. It is a 36 followed by 12 zeros.

Why are we fighting efficiency? Those in the private sector have to run businesses profitably or they no longer exist. Why do people think that government employees should be exempt? It is just called management.