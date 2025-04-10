78°F
Letters

LETTER: Why are we fighting efficiency?

Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Booker and ‘moral compasses’
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid, right, grabs the puck as Calgary Flames' Martin Pospi ...
LETTER: Golden Knights fans getting ripped off
Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let them build!
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: A third term for Donald Trump?
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas
April 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It is a wonder what the people of the United States process in the way of information. The United States is $36 trillion in debt. I think very few Americans could write that number on a piece of paper. I tried, and it was confusing to me. It is a 36 followed by 12 zeros.

Why are we fighting efficiency? Those in the private sector have to run businesses profitably or they no longer exist. Why do people think that government employees should be exempt? It is just called management.

Janice Hayes North Las Vegas

Throughout this land, Americans are beginning to understand and feel that elections really do have consequences.

Tim Underwood Las Vegas

As a recovered homeless citizen of Las Vegas, I resent Gov. Joe Lombardo’s plan to suck up the few remaining houses available to purchase in Nevada.

LETTER: CCSD is a mess
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Should taxpayers trust the Clark County School District with their money?

